Family-run Available Car ‘ready for the long-term’ after announcing rise in profits

Available Car is ‘ready for the long-term’ following ‘a challenging few years’ for the used car supermarket group.

That is the verdict of bosses at the family-run firm, who have revealed improved profits in the company’s latest set of annual accounts.

Documents filed via Companies House show that Available Car Limited made a pre-tax profit of £527,000 in its 2024 financial year.

It comes after the outfit shortened its accounting period, meaning the figures only cover the six month window to December 31.

Compared to the six months directly proceeding the results, profits were up 240% from £155,000, despite turnover dropping from £117.22m to £115.36m. Compared to the same period of 2023, revenue rose by around £30m.

Directors say that retail sales also improved by 1,442 units at the two sites it continues to operate in Castle Donington and Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Reflecting on the past year, co-founder Graham Bell said: ‘During the past 12 months, we have made operational changes to ensure the long-term future of organisation is secure.

‘Despite a challenging few years, Available Car is ready for the long-term, and the company are confident the management team will be able to achieve our long term strategy.’

He added: ‘2024 has been a positive year for the company, achieving profit in both H1 and H2 of 2024.

‘The plans which were put together to make operational changes are now starting to deliver over-budgeted results. The company will continue to review its operation to generate the best long-term outcome for shareholders and stakeholders.’

Available Car initially published its accounts on September 11, but updated documents were later filed last week.

The figures show that the used car supermarket group saw its workforce grow during the period covered by the accounts, with employee numbers rising from an average of 357 to 387.

At the same time, staff costs rose to £7.13m, with directors’ remuneration coming in at £245,000.

No dividends were paid throughout the period.