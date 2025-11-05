New car market grew 0.5% in October as industry urges government to take a look at ECOS

New car registrations rose a tiny 0.5% last month, as leading voices in the industry urged the government to abandon plans to scrap Employee Car Ownership Schemes.

Latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show 144,948 cars were registered in October, up 0.5% on the same month last year.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) held a 25.4% share of the new car market in October, which was the second highest monthly level this year.

For year-to-date, BEVs have taken a 28.9% slice of the new car market, at 386,244 units – more than registered in the whole of 2024.

Plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) uptake rose 27.2% to account for 12.1% of the market, while hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) posted growth of 2.1% to claim a 13.3% share.

Combined, electrified vehicles comprised the majority of new car registrations for the second consecutive month, with 50.8% of the market. Registrations of petrol and diesel cars fell, however.

Private registrations actually rose in October, by 2.0%, while fleets fell 1.5%.

While October’s figures reflected a steady market, the SMMT said the modest growth was ‘at risk’ due to the government’s plans to end ECOS.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘The government has backed the UK automotive sector with EV incentives and global trade deals, helping drive growth and encourage decarbonisation. But scrapping ECOS would undermine that progress – penalising workers, reducing Exchequer income and putting green investment at risk.

‘At a time when the Budget should fuel growth, the measure will do the exact opposite. It is time for a rethink.’

Alpine, BYD, Omoda, Polestar and Cupra were the brands that saw the biggest year-on-year registrations growth.

Meanwhile, October’s best-seller was the Ford Puma at 4,418 registrations, followed by the Kia Sportage (3,431), Mini Cooper (2,653), the Volkswagen Golf (2,621), and Nissan Juke (2,617). The Jaecoo 7 was sixth with 2,611 registrations.

What the industry says

The Electric Car Grant is clearly sparking demand, with more than a quarter of all new car registrations electric last month and even manufacturers who don’t qualify offering deals to consumers. With two months of the year to go, our own lead indicators suggest a strong end to 2025 for the new car market.

It is now up to the chancellor to avoid own goals on growth in this month’s Budget and encourage adoption by refusing to slap business rates on public chargers and resisting the temptation to scrap the Employee Car Ownership Scheme

Ian Plummer, chief commercial Officer, Auto Trader

The route to 80% electric registrations by 2030 remains challenging, but the key is that all stakeholders – manufacturers, government and charge point providers – continue to work together to build positive momentum.

Adam Wood, Renault UK managing director

October’s marginal 0.5% rise in new car registrations shows the market holding safe, strong and steady as we head into the final quarter of the year. After September’s seasonal surge, this stability is a positive sign that both private and business confidence remain resilient despite ongoing economic uncertainty and the approaching Autumn Budget.

For leasing brokers, that balance of affordability and choice is crucial, they continue to help customers navigate the transition with flexible finance options and expert guidance.

With supply conditions improving and demand remaining consistent, brokers are well-positioned to carry this steady momentum through to the end of year.

Helen Thorne, Leasing Broker Federation (LBF)