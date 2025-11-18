Biggest car dealer groups in Europe revealed – and it’s dominated by Brit-based businesses

American-owned car dealer group Lithia Drieway has accelerated up the charts to become one of the top four largest groups in Europe, new research reveals.

The firm which snatched Pendragon’s dealerships off the Stock Market and combined them with Jardine Motors leapt eight places in an annual survey of the Top 50 European Dealer Groups.

With 181 franchise points representing 30 brands, Lithia sold 175,000 cars last year, and turned over £8.6bn, according to the research released today by ICDP and Automotive News.

At the top of the list with turnover of £15.3bn is Emil Frey, the Switzerland-based group with operations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Eastern Europe.

However, five of the top 10 are predominantly UK-based businesses with Sytner owner Penske in second, Lithia in fourth, Arnold Clark – the UK’s most profitable dealer group – in sixth, Vertu in seventh and Global Auto Holdings, the owner of Lookers, in 10th.

Top 10 – by Turnover

Source: ICDP & Automotive News

Emil Frey – €18.1bn (£15.33bn) Penske Automotive (Europe) – €10.225bn (£8.66bn) I.A. Hedin Bil – €8.067bn (£6.83bn) Lithia Driveway – €6.275bn (£5.31bn) Van Mossel – €6.239bn (£5.28bn) Arnold Clark – €6.085bn (£5.15bn) Vertu – €5.626bn (£4.76bn) D’Ieteren Auto – €5.269bn (£4.46bn) Pon Automotive – €5.188bn (£4.39bn) Global Auto Holdings – €5.152bn (£4.36bn)

Steve Young, MD of ICDP, said: ‘Whilst the ranking as a whole is fairly stable, with nine non-movers and four new entrants, some of the names have changed as new investors have acquired existing businesses.

‘A new name to Europe at number four is the US group, Lithia & Driveway, which acquired both Pendragon (previously at 12) and Jardine (previously at 26), creating a new Top 10 group.’

Young said the top three in the list has remained unchanged and believes their positions are ‘secure’.

He added: ‘The Top 3 remain unchanged – Emil Frey at number one, Penske Automotive at number two and Hedin at three with respective turnovers of €18bn, €10bn and €8bn.

‘These three are clearly some way ahead of the other groups, so their positions are secure unless there is some major strategic change with them or the others below them.’

The research looks at 2024 performance and identifies that 49 deals took place during the year with some 1,039 franchise points changing hands.

‘Over the period from the start of 2022 to the end of September 2025, around 9% of all franchise points in Europe changed hands,’ added Young.

UK groups account for 14% of the entire top 50, falling back 4% after several large deals which saw Lookers, Pendragon and Inchcape dealers change ownership.

To read more, see the ICDP website.