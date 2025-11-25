Premium car brands removed from Motability scheme in huge shake-up

Premium car brands – including the German big three – have been removed from the Motability charity scheme following sweeping changes.

In an email to the motor trade this morning – shared with Car Dealer – the scheme’s chief commercial officer told dealers that Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz models had been removed from the scheme.

All coupe and convertible cars are also no longer eligible on the scheme and have been removed.

Motability added that from 2035, half of all vehicles leased through the scheme will have to be ‘British built’. This is expected to create demand for an additional 130,000 British built cars.

The email from Motability’s Damian Oton said: ‘Today we’re setting out changes to the Motability Scheme.

‘Following discussions with the UK government, we will be refocusing vehicles available on the scheme, ensuring they meet our customers’ needs and represent the best value we can offer.

‘I wanted you to hear directly from me about what these changes mean, and how your partnership will continue to play a vital role in supporting disabled people’s mobility across the UK.’

No orders for those brands removed from the scheme will be able to be placed after December 1. For any customers already booked for an appointment with a dealer of one of these brands, orders can be submitted up until 5pm this Sunday (November 30).

Customers with agreements already in place will not be effected.

In an F&AQ section of the email, Motability says premium cars will not come back and asked dealers to help reassure customers that the scheme will continue to keep them mobile.

It added: ‘The renewed focus of the Scheme will be on vehicles that meet disabled people’s needs and represent value and purpose – reliable and affordable to run – while ensuring the Scheme continues to offer good value.’

Motability sales account for one fifth of all new cars registered in the UK every year.

There had been rumours for some time that the government would seek to change the rules surrounding the charity scheme that enabled those with disabilities to get access to a car.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: ‘Backing British car manufacturing will support thousands of well paid, skilled jobs.’

James Taylor, MD of Nissan GB, welcomed the news. He added: ‘We look forward to working with Motability to deliver its ambitious goals.’

One car dealer source said: ‘This is huge news and will drastically effect dealers for these brands. Motability sales are a big part of our business and the used models it supplies is also crucial.

‘We knew changes were mooted for some time, but this will come as a big shock.’