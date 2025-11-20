Dutch retail powerhouse Van Mossel snaps up Breeze Motor Group and Ocean Automotive

Dutch motor retail firm Van Mossel has snapped up two south coast-based UK dealerships.

Breeze Motor Group and Ocean Automotive will now be part of the Van Mossel Automotive Group, as the Netherlands-based powerhouse makes its first moves into the UK motor trade.

Breeze Motor Group holds Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Suzuki and Ducati franchises, and is an official distributor of Volkswagen parts through the Trade Parts Specialist network.

Breeze has showrooms in Portsmouth, Southampton, Poole and Bournemouth, and one parts warehouse. It employs 250 people and in 2024 turnover over £155.4m.

The company also operates a camper and lifestyle van hire company called Breeze Campers.

Mark Langford, managing director, Breeze Motor Group: ‘It is with great pleasure that I announce we have reached an agreement with Van Mossel Automotive Group following careful consideration.

‘Over the past 25 years, under the unwavering leadership of John Corderoy, Breeze Motor Group has built a strong reputation with a loyal customer base. Van Mossel’s investment and expertise will further strengthen our representation and customer offering going forward, and we are excited for this next chapter for Breeze Motor Group.’

The second acquisition is Ocean Automotive, which holds Audi and Volvo franchises and has showrooms in Poole and Yeovil, and operates two body repair centres. In 2024, the group recorded a turnover of £178.9m.

Gail Polkinghorne, Ocean Automotive managing director, said: ‘We are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Ocean Automotive, following an impressive 25-year journey in Poole and Yeovil.

‘The management team would like to express its gratitude for the leadership and dedication shown by David Kelly over the years.

‘We are excited to become part of the Van Mossel family. We share many core values and are enthusiastic about seeing our teams grow and thrive and continuing to deliver excellence in all aspects of our service.’

Both Breeze Motor Group and Ocean Automotive will operate under the umbrella of Van Mossel Automotive International, the international division of Van Mossel Automotive Group, responsible for all activities outside the Benelux region.

Eric Berkhof, CEO of Van Mossel Automotive Group, said: ‘These simultaneous acquisitions represent a logical next step for us in the UK.

‘Both groups have established a strong regional footprint in southern England. This acquisition strengthens our position and opens the door to further growth. We look forward to a successful collaboration with both companies and continued expansion in the region.’

Van Mossel has been trading for over 75 years, and is the largest car dealer group in the Benelux region.

It has 571 locations across the Benelux, Denmark, Germany and France.