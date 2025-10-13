How Motorway is making it easier for dealers to source high-quality stock

The used car market is constantly changing, with vehicle availability and pricing becoming increasingly unpredictable due to new car supply issues, rising EV demand, economic uncertainty, and stricter environmental policies.

Dealers are under more pressure than ever to source the right stock at the right price to maximise vehicle margin and sell through.

At Motorway, we’re continuously focused on improving the buying process for dealers, giving them the confidence to act quickly and source the right stock for their dealership.

More stock, when it matters most

Our daily auctions now start at 4.30pm, instead of 7pm, giving dealers more time to bid on premium stock during their working day.

Auctions run through to 3.30pm the following day, allowing access to two auctions within a single working day, with up to 2,000 cars available in each auction.

Last year, we also made changes to how we present vehicles, making it easier and quicker to spot critical information like service history and vehicle condition, helping dealers make more informed bids, faster and with confidence.

Flexible, hassle-free payments

Once dealers have sourced the right stock, having full control over cash flow is crucial. Our instant stock funding, in partnership with NextGear Capital, provides 100% funding for vehicle costs and fees, at the point of purchase.

Our integrated payments platform also lets dealers instantly release funds to private sellers once vehicles are inspected. It handles all the admin, from verifying documentation to clearing finance (including managing negative equity), so payments are fast, transparent, and hassle-free.

This solution saves time and reduces admin, letting dealers focus on growing their businesses. It’s now been used by dealers to complete more than £7.5bn of transactions.

Seamless payments and transport

Motorway Move provides end-to-end transport for purchased vehicles; now with the ability for dealers to send vehicles to any of their sites by selecting from a simple drop-down.

Motorway Collect, our vehicle appraisal app, enables Motorway Move drivers to submit real-time vehicle appraisals, which are automatically compared with the original vehicle profile, giving dealers consistent visibility and confidence in the vehicle’s condition.

We’ve also made post-sale admin simpler. Our Purchase Summary page puts all key info in one place (including vehicle details, seller details and documentation, payment and collection details), making it easier and faster for dealers to manage their purchases.

Greater peace of mind

Buying used stock always involves an element of risk, so we’ve recently enhanced Motorway Protect, our FCA-regulated insurance product with Opteven UK. It now covers vehicles up to 15 years and 150,000 miles, and dealers can claim up to £10,000 per vehicle.

With higher coverage limits, longer claim windows, and broader eligibility, it provides extra confidence for dealers.

By combining more stock, flexible funding, and seamless payments and transport, we make it easier for dealers to act quickly and confidently. Motorway takes the hassle out of sourcing stock, so dealers can focus on growing their business profitably.

To sign up to Motorway, visit Motorway Pro.