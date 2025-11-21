Jack Barclay sued by Harry Kane’s surgeon over theft of Bentley without active tracker

Jack Barclay Bentley is being sued by Harry Kane’s surgeon over allegations it didn’t do enough to stop his £200,000 car being stolen from his driveway.

Professor Fares Haddad, a leading figure in sports medicine and credited with saving Harry Kane’s 2019-20 season with Tottenham Hotspur after he suffered a hamstring injury, claims that Jack Barclay Bentley in Mayfair, London, should have ensured the vehicle’s tracking system was properly set up and monitored, reported The Times.

Haddad argues its alleged failure to do so left the car unprotected when thieves struck and stole his car.

The dispute, now before Central London county court, concerns on events from two years ago, when Haddad’s Bentley Continental GT was stolen during the night.

Haddad’s insurance company refused to honour his claim, ruling that the car’s tracker had not been fully activated or registered, despite requirements in his policy.

The surgeon claims that when he was negotiating the purchase of the Continental GT and part-exchanging an Aston Martin, he specifically asked about the Bentley’s tracking system.

He told the court that he had assumed the dealership would create a continuing tracker subscription for him, following discussions and email exchanges with a sales executive.

Haddad is seeking £78,643 in damages, insisting that Jack Barclay was negligent in failing to ensure the tracker was properly registered.

Jack Barclay denies any negligence, liability and ‘foreseeability of loss’, insisting that it did not give an undertaking to activate the tracker and that that was Haddad’s responsibility.

In court, Haddad’s barrister, Bradley Say, told the Judge Andrew Homes that Haddadd had been told the tracker was ‘standard’ and would be activated by Jack Barclay staff.

Say told the court that his client had ‘made a particular point’ about enquiring about the tracker, following previous problems with the system in his Aston Martin.

An investigation found that the tracker had been fitted by an engineer at the dealership, but was not registered due a lack of customer details being provided.

From the witness box, the surgeon said he did not receive a contract from the tracker’s provider, Vodafone Automotive, but believed that the subscription would be arranged by Jack Barclay.

Representing Jack Barclay, Sajid Suleman disputed the claim that the dealership had promised to activate the tracker, and argued that it was Haddad’s responsibility to activate it and was to blame for the subscription not being renewed after the initial 12 months of ownership.

Suleman told the court: ‘There was no contractual obligation on Jack Barclay Ltd to activate the subscription.’

He added that Haddad ‘had an obligation under his insurance and HP agreement to ensure that the subscription had been activated. He failed in his contractual obligations, and that is the cause of his loss.’

Judge Andrew Holmes has reserved his judgment for a later date.