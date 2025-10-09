Keep your stock showroom ready with Clean Me – The UK’s mobile car care marketplace

Every dealership knows that first impressions sell cars. A sparkling exterior, polished paintwork and spotless interior can make all the difference when a potential buyer steps onto your forecourt.

But maintaining that standard across dozens of vehicles is time-consuming, costly and often unreliable. That’s where Clean Me comes in.

Clean Me is the UK’s largest marketplace for mobile car washing, valeting and detailing.

With operators available across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, dealerships can book professional vehicle cleaning and detailing services directly to their forecourt, on-demand and at scale.

Professional car care, delivered to you

Through the Clean Me platform, dealerships can access a wide range of services tailored for the motor trade — from quick pre-sale washes to full machine polishing, paint protection and interior valets.

Every operator on Clean Me is an independent professional, bringing their own equipment, products and expertise to your site.

Whether you’re preparing cars for display, refreshing trade-ins, or maintaining courtesy vehicles, Clean Me makes it effortless.

Simply enter your postcode to view local professionals, compare their services and pricing, and book directly through the platform.

Why Dealerships Choose Clean Me

Consistency and Quality: With Clean Me, you can rely on consistent, high-quality results. Operators are rated by other users, giving you transparency and accountability on every booking. This means your vehicles always look their best without the need to manage an in-house cleaning team. Flexibility at Scale: From small independent dealerships to multi-site franchise networks, Clean Me scales to your needs. You can book one-off cleans or schedule regular visits for stock maintenance. Operators are mobile and fully equipped, allowing work to be carried out on your premises without disrupting sales operations. Competitive Pricing: Because valeters and detailers on Clean Me set their own prices, competition keeps rates fair. You’ll know exactly what each service costs before confirming a booking, giving you full control over your budget. Time Efficiency: Traditional car cleaning arrangements often involve delays, transport to off-site locations, or coordination headaches. Clean Me eliminates that. The entire process — from selecting a service to paying securely — is handled in one place, saving staff hours each week.

Perfect for pre-sale preparation

A clean, polished car attracts attention. With Clean Me, dealerships can schedule pre-sale detailing to ensure every vehicle leaves the forecourt looking its absolute best. Services include:

Full valets and interior deep cleans for a fresh, like-new feel

Machine polishing to remove light scratches and restore gloss

Paint protection applications such as ceramic coatings to preserve finish

Quick turnaround washes for last-minute viewings or deliveries

Many dealerships use these services as a profitable add-on, offering paint protection or enhanced valets to customers purchasing vehicles. Clean Me makes it simple to integrate these upgrades into your sales process, handled by qualified local professionals.

Partner with a Trusted Platform

Clean Me already supports thousands of individual motorists, fleet operators and businesses across the UK.

By partnering with the platform, dealerships gain access to a network of vetted, mobile professionals ready to deliver premium car care wherever it’s needed.

There’s no setup fee or long-term contract — just reliable service when you need it most.

Keep Your Cars Ready to Sell

Every vehicle on your forecourt represents potential profit. Let Clean Me help you maximise that value by keeping your stock in pristine condition.

Whether it’s weekly maintenance, pre-sale preparation or customer add-ons, the solution is just a postcode away.

Discover how easy it is to maintain your dealership’s shine with Clean Me — the UK’s marketplace for professional mobile car care by visiting cleanme.co.uk and enterring your postcode to get started.