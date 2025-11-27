Leading Toyota and Lexus dealer Steven Eagell Group hands out ‘Excellence Awards’

Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025 winner Steven Eagell Group has been dishing out its own gongs in its first-ever Excellence Awards.

The group, which is the UK’s leading Toyota and Lexus dealer, hosted the event at Hotel La Tour in Milton Keynes on November 13.

Hosted by actor and comedian Omid Djalili, it brought together employees from the firm’s head office and 43 Toyota and Lexus centres, alongside CEO Steven Eagell and the wider senior leadership team.

Awards were presented to employees working across all departments, recognising exceptional performance in areas such as customer satisfaction and sales volume.

The company also introduced the ‘Excellence Recognition Award’ category, celebrating over 60 employees who play vital behind-the-scenes roles, such as hosts, driver, and customer service.

The company said the new Excellence Awards was the latest step in its ongoing investment in its people, following recent changes to its ‘Employee Value Proposition’. The enhancements include improved sick pay, maternity benefits and holiday allowances.

Sheraz Rashid, group operations director, said: ‘Our first-ever Excellence Awards was a fantastic evening of celebration, achievements and great pride in what we have accomplished this year.

‘The awards didn’t just recognise exceptional performance and results, they celebrated the attitude, passion and positive spirit that make our company so unique.

‘We’ve experienced tremendous growth since opening our first dealership, and this success has undoubtedly been driven by the commitment and talent of our people.

‘This occasion was our opportunity to thank our colleagues for everything they do. We hope they thoroughly enjoyed the evening and felt truly celebrated for everything they contribute.’

After handing out its own awards, it was Steve Eagell Group’s turn to be awarded.

On November 24, the dealer group scooped the Diversity and Inclusivity accolade at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025.