Motorpoint expecting profits to rise as firm ‘significantly outperforms the wider market’

Used car supermarket group Motorpoint says it has ‘significantly outperformed the wider market’ over the last six months, with the firm expecting profits to be up as a result.

The retailer this morning (Oct 9) posted a trading update via the London Stock Exchange, in which it revealed record sales and rising revenues.

In the six months to the end of September, the firm posted a total revenue of £648m – a 15% rise on the same period last year.

The outfit also record retail volumes in both July and August, representing its best months since 2018, other than the two months immediately after lockdown in 2021.

Overall retail volumes grew by 8.9%, which bosses hailing ‘strong metal margins’ throughout the first half of the 2026 financial year.

They are now predicting a profit before tax of around £3.6m for the period, up 80% on the £2m recorded in the first half of 2025.

Reacting to the latest figures, Mark Carpenter, chief executive officer of Motorpoint Group PLC, said: ‘I am pleased to report that the group has delivered strong volume growth and significantly outperformed the wider market in the first half of FY26, building upon the improvements achieved last year.

‘Data is increasingly fundamental to our business, supporting buying and pricing decisions, underpinning strong metal margins, and enabling us to sell more vehicles through market leading pricing and customer interaction.

‘Providing our customers with a seamless experience has continued to drive our performance and our Net Promoter Score in the first half improved to 83.

‘Although economic uncertainty remains, I am confident that our omnichannel business model and exciting strategic plans stand us in good stead going forward as we pursue expanded supply channels, new store openings, improved online and store channel integration, along with data and AI to drive further efficiency and improved customer experiences.

‘We are well placed to take full advantage of the opportunities that exist in our market to build long term value.’

Motorpoint expects to announce its interim results for the period on November 12.