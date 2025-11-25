Mystery surrounds car dealership closure as customers turn up to find no one there

Mystery surrounds the sudden closure of a Ford main dealership in Cambridgeshire, after customers turned up to the garage’s service centre to find it locked up with no staff on site.

Neither the sales nor the service department of Pilgrims, in the town of March, were open for business of Monday, November 24, with disgruntled customers taking to social media to express their displeasure.

One customer, posting anonymously, said: ‘I had my car booked in today and got down there at 08:30 to find the gates padlocked and no sign of any staff.’

Local resident Ben Clark, meanwhile, added: ‘I went and test drove a truck last Saturday, rang up Monday morning hoping to put a deposit down to later find out on Wednesday they had closed indefinitely.’

While not official, local suppliers who work with Pilgrims have told Car Dealer that they believe the company went into voluntary receivership last week, which would correspond with the termination of director Michelle Robinson at Companies House on November 19, 2025.

Car Dealer has attempted to contact Pilgrims by phone and by email, but the company was not answering phone calls so far this week.

Attempts were also made to contact Ford who have so far been unable to comment on the situation.

Pilgrims has a long history with the Fenland market town, and earlier this year marked its 40th anniversary as the area’s only Ford main dealership.