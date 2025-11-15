File photo of a computer mouse and keyboard, via PAFile photo of a computer mouse and keyboard, via PA

News

Percayso and Autofinity agree new partnership to simplify dealers’ lives

  • Autofinity and Percayso partner to deliver unrivalled market intelligence to dealers
  • Deal will reduce the need for retailers to rely on multiple systems, with key data all available in one place
  • Bosses say will ‘simplify workflow’ and ‘elevate the quality of decision-making’

Time 10:00 am, November 15, 2025

Percayso Vehicle Intelligence has signed a new partnership with Autofinity in a collaboration that bosses say will simplify dealers’ workloads.

The agreement will see Percayso’s cutting-edge market insights integrated into Autofinity’s platforms, including its flagship vehicle inventory management system, ViHUB.

It is hoped that the arrangement will allow dealers of all sizes to get the very latest granular data in order to make smarter stocking, pricing, and sales decisions.

It means that dealers using the Autofinity platform will now have direct access to Percayso data, which provides vehicle-specific valuations, market demand insights, comprehensive data coverage and full vehicle history all in one place.

The integration is designed to simplify dealers’ lives by putting all information in the same place – reducing the need for multiple systems.

Andy Whitehair, chief executive officer at Autofinity, said: ‘We were introduced to Percayso 12 months ago and are really excited to announce this strategic collaboration. Automotive retailers are typically data rich but time poor. Too many systems.

‘Our integration with Percayso is another vital step on our journey to create a single view of the truth where dealers can be alerted to operational tasks, with automated updates to all connected systems, and get an overview of what’s going on and where action is required.

‘The wealth of data from Percayso will improve the information available for pricing and stock management, leading to a positive impact on stock turn and, ultimately, profitability.’

Ian Lilley, head of partnerships at Percayso, added: ‘We see Autofinity as an ideal partner. They already provide the essential platform that retailer groups rely on for managing their inventory data.

‘Integrating our real-time valuations and market demand insights directly into their ecosystem means dealers can access whole-of-market information seamlessly, without having to switch systems.

‘It simplifies their workflow and elevates the quality of their decision-making.’

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2