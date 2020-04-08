Consumer research experts TLA will give insights into the research they’ve carried out into car buying demand on Car Dealer Live tomorrow.

Currently, many dealers and manufacturers are desperate to know what – if any – demand there is out there among the public and those questions will be answered at midday Thursday.

TLA – a lead generation agency that sends leads from its network of websites of in-market car buyers to car dealers and manufacturers – has been busy talking to car buyers via its call centre since the lock down began.

TLA works with some of the biggest publishers in the UK – and has done since 2002 – engaging with 600,000 car buyers a year.

Tomorrow, chief executive Anton Hanley and head of data insight Antony Neill will discuss what they’ve found in their latest research.

This will include:

Latest buyer demands – are there car buyers out there?

Explaining how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted those buyers

What light there is at the end of tunnel

How can dealers and manufacturers make the most of the upsurge when it comes

What are buyers looking for right now – are they researching or are they buying?

What can dealers put in place on their websites now to help capture this

What technology is out there to help dealers capitalise on the buyers out there

How will the market change following this epidemic

