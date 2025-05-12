LSH Auto hosts Women in Sport networking event at Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham

LSH Auto hosted the 150 attendees at Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham for a networking event in association with the the Women of the Year Awards.

The event was themed ‘Women in Sport’ and featured a panel of elite athletes.

Yvonne Harrison, CEO of Women in Football, chaired a panel with former Lionesses Jill Scott MBE and Lindsay Johnson, professional golfer and broadcaster Sophie Walker, and British taekwondo athlete and Olympian Bianca Cook (née Walkden).

Tracy Ellam, operations director for LSH Auto, said: ‘We are proud to once again sponsor the Women of the Year Awards in 2025.

‘Building on the success of last year’s networking series – where we hosted three fantastic events – we were thrilled to see a record audience at our first event of the year.

‘Championing female role models is at the heart of what we do, as we believe diversity drives innovation and strengthens collective success.’

Women of the Year Awards patron and the founder of Miss Money Savvy, Emma Elston MBE, said: ‘LSH Auto once again exceeded expectations.

‘They created an inspiring atmosphere that celebrated women in sport, bringing together an incredible panel and an engaged audience. The energy in the room was phenomenal.’