Dealer group Ron Brooks keeps it in the family with appointment of new chief commercial officer

Ron Brooks Motor Group has been in the same family for over 60 years and the dynasty looks set to live on after another generation was promoted to the top of the dealer group.

The firm has this week announced that Tom Slack is to take on the role of group chief commercial officer, having previously served as manager of strategy and innovation.

The new role will see Slack oversee the Derbyshire-based retailer’s commercial functions including strategy development; sales and marketing; business and people transformation and customer experience.

He will report directly into his father – Kevin Slack – who currently fills the role of executive chairman at the dealer group.

Kevin and Tom are the son-in-law and grandson of the company’s founder Ron Skinner, who set up the dealer group with his wife Elsie more than six decades ago.

In his new position as group CCO, Tom has been tasked with continuing the growth plan of the business, having opened and acquired several new businesses in the last 18 months.

Turnover is soon expected to top £100m and the 30-year-old is now excited to see what the future holds.

Confirming his appointment, the company said: ‘Ron Brooks is pleased to announce Tom Slack has been appointed as group chief commercial officer of Ron Brooks Motor Group.

‘Tom will report into the executive chairman and work closely with the senior director team and divisional brand and department heads to drive future growth, customer experience and colleague engagement and expansion.’