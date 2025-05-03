Marshall Motor Group completes deal to buy Grange Jaguar Land Rover Swindon

Marshall Motor Group has added to its dealer network after completing a deal to buy Grange Jaguar Land Rover Swindon from rival group Cambria Automobiles.

The acquisition was completed on Thursday (May 1) with Marshall making the Wiltshire dealership its 11th JLR site for an undisclosed fee.

It joins the firm’s nearby sites in Cheltenham, Gloucester, Oxford and Newbury as the Constellation-owned group looks to strengthen its presence in the West Country.

Confirming the news, Gary Savage, CEO of Constellation Retail Ltd said: ‘We are delighted to further expand our significant partnership with Jaguar Land Rover.

‘The acquisition represents another positive step in our growth and investment strategy with the JLR brands.

‘The Swindon store is a great geographical fit for us and our customers, offering a contiguous Marshall JLR market area across Cheltenham & Gloucester, Oxford and Newbury.

‘I would also like to welcome the Jaguar Land Rover team in Swindon to Marshall and look forward to working with them to grow and develop the business further.’

The site, located on Dorcan Way, Swindon, features a 130-space rooftop car park, 18 car showroom, 22-bay workshop, 2 MOT bays, a large parts department and extensive used vehicle display and parking areas.

The acquisition comes after Marshall made significant cuts to its network by axing four Stellantis sites, representing Peugeot and Vauxhall.

The decision followed similar closures of the group’s VW sites in Aylesbury and Horsham.