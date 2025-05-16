Car Dealer Weekly Briefing v4Car Dealer Weekly Briefing v4

Weekly Briefing: Why experts believe AI will be taking car dealer jobs sooner rather than later

  Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

May 16, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he reports on a flurry of car dealer results.

He’s also been at the Motorway dealer conference, which took place this week, where AI was back on the agenda.

Experts there predicted big changes for the car dealer industry including the loss of jobs sooner rather than later – find out why in his report.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • Car dealer jailed
  • Group 1 dividend
  • Nissan ‘job losses’
  • Trade deal fears
  • New Twingo
  • Vertu dealer fined
  • John Grose results
  • Fish Brothers’ numbers
  • Big Three car makers’ fears

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.



