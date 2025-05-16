News

Pentagon appoints new chief to lead business after David Peel retires

  • Tom Carney is the new MD for Pentagon Motor Group
  • He has held roles at Jameel Motors and Inchcape
  • David Peel has taken retirement

Time 8:06 am, May 16, 2025

Dealer group Pentagon has appointed Tom Carney as its new managing director after David Peel decided to retire.

Carney, who was most recently MD for Farizon distributor UK Jameel Motors, has more than 20 years experience in the motor industry. He has also held roles at Inchcape and other blue chip brands.

Speaking of his new role, Carney said: ‘I’m super excited to be joining the incredible team at Pentagon.

‘The company has built a strong legacy of success, and it’s clear that a talented and passionate team is in place to carry that forward.

‘I’m really looking forward to contributing to the next chapter and doing my part to uphold and build on Pentagon’s excellent reputation.’

Tom Carney Pentagon MD

Tom Carney is Pentagon’s new MD

He takes over from David Peel who has elected to retire.

A former Peugeot MD, Peel joined Pentagon Motor Group in July 2021 after then-chief David Lewis retired.

Robin Truscott, CEO of Pentagon’s owner Motus Group (UK), said: ‘David has been a valued and trusted colleague, helping steer Pentagon Motor Group through the often-tortuous market of the past few years. He leaves with the gratitude and best wishes of the Group for a retirement with his wife and family.

‘In Tom Carney, we believe we have found the ideal replacement, a senior executive with high level experience in franchise management, operations and sales.

‘He will undergo a thorough handover programme, with both David Peel and others in Pentagon, and will be fitting into his new role swiftly and smoothly.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



