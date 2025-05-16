Cargiant boss Geoffrey Warren remains wealthiest car dealer on the Sunday Times Rich List 2025

The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 is out with three car dealership owners making it into the top 350 named.

Geoffrey Warren who owns used car supermarket Cargiant was 70th on the Rich List. This put him one place lower than in 2024, although his worth valued at £2.55bn saw no change.

This year less car dealership owners featured on the Rich List, with Dick Lovett owner Peter Lovett dropping off the list.

The Marshall family also fell off the Rich List although they no longer get their income from car sales.

The second wealthiest car dealer was Lady Philomena Clark and family, owners of the Top 100 leader Arnold Clark, up four places on the Rich List 2025 to 102.

The Clark family is now worth £1.656bn and saw an increase of £75m in 2024.

Finally, John Tordoff and family who own JCT600 moved 10 places up the list to 289 in 2025, with their worth increasing by £2m in 2024 to £456m.

Other notable names from the automotive world included Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of the Ineos car brand among other things. He featured seventh with a worth of £17.046bn, down £6.473bn, and fell three places.

Lord Edminston, chairman at IM Group who distribute Subaru, GWM, XPENG, Mitsubishi Motors UK aftersales as well as Specialist Motor Finance, was at 187 on the list up from 197.

His worth is valued as £855m down by £13m in 2024.

Picture credit: Cargiant Hythe Road, London, Google Maps