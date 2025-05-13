Vertu Motors adds Smart to Reading Mercedes dealership following £100,000 investment

Vertu has added Smart to its existing Mercedes-Benz dealership in Reading, following a bumper £100,000 investment into the site.

The dealer group has splashed the cash to transform the site into a state-of-the-art dual franchise facility with staff also given comprehensive training to ensure they’re all up to speed on the additional brand.

Work has included new modernised facilities and a refreshed showroom, which has been designed to ‘enhance the customer experience’.

Bosses at the Car Dealer Top 100 group say the investment ‘underscores our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction’.

Sam Clarke, general manager at Vertu Mercedes-Benz and smart of Reading, said: ‘The investment in our dealership is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible service to our customers.

‘The addition of Smart vehicles to our lineup allows us to offer even more options to our customers, and the extensive training the team has undergone ensures that we meet the needs of smart car enthusiasts.

‘It’s great to showcase the new smart models – the Smart #1 and Smart #3 – and continue our journey of growth and excellence.’

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu, added: ‘The investment in our Vertu Mercedes-Benz of Reading dealership earlier this year underscores our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

‘By expanding our offerings to include Smart vehicles, we are not only broadening our product range but also enhancing the overall customer experience.

‘The renovations and training undertaken by our excellent team ensure that we are well-prepared to meet the evolving needs of our customers. It’s great to see the positive impact this is having on our dealership and the community.’

Pictured: Sam Clarke, general manager at Vertu Mercedes Benz Reading and Smart of Reading