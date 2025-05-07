JLR resumes exports to US despite no change to 25% tariff slapped on UK-built cars

British carmaker JLR has resumed exports to the United States after pausing them soon after the introduction of Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs.

Shipments to the US began last week, according to The Times, with arrivals at US ports likely to be in late May.

The decision to resume exports comes nearly a month since the firm put the brakes on exporting cars across the Atlantic.

On April 5, JLR said it was taking ‘short-term actions’ including pausing deliveries to the US, as it considered how to deal with the 25% tariffs imposed on UK-made cars.

Speaking to The Times, a JLR spokesperson didn’t explain why the carmaker had decided to resume shipping cars to the US.

‘The US is an important market for JLR’s luxury brands and 25% tariffs on autos remains in place.

‘As we work to address the new US trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our planned short-term actions, as we develop our mid to long-term plans.

‘We will give a further update in our full-year results in May.’

Currently, it’s unclear what the impact will be to US consumers who buy UK-made cars.

Should JLR decide to pass on the 25% tariff to customers, it could see them pay vastly increased prices.

The Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Sport are JLR’s best-selling cars in the US.

If the full impact of tariffs is passed on to customers, the basic price of the Defender could leap from $58,525 to $73,156, while the entry-level Range Rover Sport could jump to $104,625 from $83,700.

Last week, Aston Martin said it had begun ‘limiting imports’ to the US in response to the tariffs.