Nissan employee retires after 32 years with the brand and 24 at Fish Brothers

  • Graham Walker has retired after 32 years working for Nissan
  • He joined Fish Brothers and has worked with them since
  • Walker retired from his position in the parts department at the end of April

Time 3:54 pm, May 22, 2025

A Nissan parts employee has retired after 32 years working for the brand and 24 years with car dealer group Fish Brothers.

Graham Walker first began working at the dealer group’s Nissan Reading site.

He worked alongside Nissan parts manager Paul Crepaz for the duration of his time with Nissan, and the pair worked to set up the parts operation as Fish Brothers set up a Nissan dealership in Swindon.

Walker said: ‘I’ve had the pleasure of working with Paul for 30 years. I have enjoyed every moment at Fish Brothers and have appreciated all the support and laughs over the years.

‘Thank you to the entire team! I also want to extend a huge thank you to all the customers I have worked with – it has truly been a pleasure.’

Paul Crepaz, Nissan parts manager at Fish Brothers, was quick to express his appreciation of Graham’s unwavering commitment and tireless efforts over the years.

He said: ‘I’d like to thank Graham for his loyalty to Fish Brothers and the support he has offered me over a long period of time. He is someone I have always been able to rely on and trust with any issues, and his experience has been invaluable.

‘On behalf of everyone at Fish Brothers, we extend our deepest gratitude to Graham for his hard work, dedication, and the positive impact he has made over the years.

‘He has been a brilliant employee and an even better colleague. Graham, we wish you a very happy and fulfilling retirement!’

