Vertu shines a light on unsung heroes as Nissan man is named Valeter of the Year

Vertu has named its Valeter of the Year as the dealer group looks to shine a light on its best employees who rarely get public recognition.

The prestigious award went to Vertu Nissan Darlington’s Duncan McKay in recognition of his ‘meticulous’ work in the face of numerous personal challenges.

The gong was one of several given out at the 14th Vertu Masters Awards, which celebrate the achievements of the group’s highest-performing non-management workers.

Bosses say that McKay’s win were down to his unfaltering commitment to making sure that all vehicles – including demo and showroom models – are kept in pristine condition.

The judges were also impressed by his willingness to go the extra mile with the valeter also coordinating the transport drivers who deliver cars, ensuring the site’s operations run smoothly.

He is also the only member of staff trusted to keep the customer coffee machine cleaned and fully stocked – a crucial role at any dealership!

Reacting to the win, McKay said: ‘I am honoured to have been recognised with this award. I take pride in my work and always try to give my best every day. To be acknowledged for that is really special.’

As part of his prize, the winner received a Masters Award Trophy, a tax-free £1,000 bonus, a bottle of champagne, and a Vertu goodie bag.

Jass Singh, general manager at Vertu Nissan Darlington, said: ‘Duncan is a true asset to our team.

‘His work ethic, positive attitude, and attention to detail make a huge difference to our site’s operations and customer experience. We are incredibly proud to see him recognised with this well-deserved award.’

Vertu says its Masters Awards are a ‘cornerstone of the group’s colleague recognition strategy’, highlighting the hard work, commitment, and excellence of its team members.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu, added: ‘Duncan’s dedication and professionalism reflect the very best of what we stand for at Vertu.

‘His ability to consistently go above and beyond in every aspect of his role is the embodiment of our values.’