Xavier Chardon returns to Citroen as CEO after quitting as boss of VW Group in France

Citroen has appointed Xavier Chardon as its new CEO with the new boss set to take up his post over the summer.

The French outfit has today confirmed that Chardon will replace Thierry Koskas, who will be departing after two years in the role.

Chardon joins from VW Group, where he has spent the past 13 years – the last four of which were as the carmaker’s boss in France.

Prior to that he spent almost 20 years at Citroen, working in various roles including managing director of Citroen Denmark and general manager of Citroen Germany.

He will take up his new role on June 2, when he will report directly to Stellantis’ chief operating officer for Enlarged Europe, Jean-Philippe Imparato.

Bosses say that Cardon has now been tasked with ‘building on Citroen’s recent successes’ and ‘accelerate the brand’s transformation in a rapidly changing automotive landscape’.

Imparato said: ‘I would like to thank Thierry Koskas for leading Citroen brand over the last two years and for achieving its line up renewal, most recently with the presentation of the new C5 Aircross.

“We are very pleased to welcome Xavier Chardon to the head of Citroen.

‘His rich and diverse career, his expertise in the automotive sector and his knowledge of the brand will be valuable assets in leading Citroën towards new horizons and strengthening its unique position in the market.’