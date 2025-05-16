BYD reveals plans for 120 dealers by end of the year as it continues rapid UK growth

BYD wants to almost double the size of its dealer network by the end of 2025 as it motors towards its goal of being the UK’s biggest car brand in the next three years.

That is according to one of the company’s most senior figures, who believes the Chinese brand’s range of upcoming EVs will be key to success.

Bono Ge, BYD’s country UK and Ireland manager, says that the brand currently has 67 dealers across Britain with plans for rapid growth now in place.

The firm is aiming to have 120 retail points by the end of the year, as part of a major drive to increase sales in key markets.

The latest goals were revealed at the launch of the new BYD Sealion7 at Alan Day Motor Group in New Southgate.

Ge said: ‘We are just trying to offer better technology, better technology, and introduce successful EV products across the world.

‘The network is really important to us and hopefully we can get to 120 by the end of this year. We only want to work with a limited number of investors and ensure they are happy with their returns and feel comfortable about their investment.

‘The Sealion7 is a fantastic, futuristic car and we really like it. Sales have been very strong since the launch, and we are already delivering them to new customers.

‘It has a charging time of only 23 minutes when it’s between 30%-80% of battery life.’

He added: ‘There will be a range of new cars, vans and pickups we are preparing in the next few months so there are exciting times ahead.

‘We feel very confident about our products. BYD are not only a carmaker but also one of the biggest battery makers in the world.’

Megawatt charger still has ‘a few hoops to go through’

BYD has revealed new battery technology that can add 250 miles of range in five minutes.

The Chinese firm’s ‘Super e-platform’ features new electric motors and a battery pack which is compatible with 1,000-volt technology – allowing for one mile of range to be added every second when charging.

The ‘megawatt’ charging technology is already being rolled out in BYD’s native China but Ge was cautious when discussing when we could see it arrive in the UK.

He added: ‘In China, we have megawatt charging, and it’s very quick. You will be able to charge your car in the same time it takes to fill up with other fuels.

‘But there are a few hoops to go through first before the megawatt charger can be brought to the UK. F

‘First of all, we have to ask can we meet all the regulations and licenses to support the charger, and do we have the capacity. Another key issue is the price of electricity, it is partly dependent on that and it is quite high at the moment.

‘Also, the fact is a lot of people have made a big investment in their chargers, and I believe we need to utilise them first.’

‘Constantly looking at is to be number one in the world’

Ge’s comments came after BYD announced an expansion of its partnership with Arnold Clark, opening new sites in Ayre and Newcastle. It also added its first site in Shropshire after partnering with Greenhous Group.

That came after Car Dealer reported how BYD has set its sights on being the UK’s biggest car brand within just three years.

Appearing on the Car Dealer Podcast, Steve Beattie, sales and marketing director of BYD UK, said that the brand wants to put ‘profitable dealers’ at the heart of those plans with the firm looking to sign up with around 35 retail partners.

He told hosts James Baggott and Jon Reay: ‘BYD’s ambition was to be number one in China, going back a few years and they are now number one in China.

‘The ambition they’re constantly looking at is to be number one in the world. If you’re going to be number one car manufacturer in the world, you’re going to have to be number one in the big markets like the UK to be able to do that.’

He added: ‘We’ve got some really established players.

‘We’ve got some big groups and we’ve got some local family groups. It’s really good to have that balance between a network of PLCs and smaller groups and we’ve got one or two that are single sites as well.

‘I think originally when BYD came in, they thought they only wanted a very small amount of partners, but quickly that developed.

‘Really, we only really want maybe 35ish retailer partners because we want everyone to have, not necessarily skin in the game, but actually the opportunity to really drive the brand forward and have enough sites to make it work.’

You can listen to the full episode on Spotify or play the video above.