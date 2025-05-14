Arnold Clark teams up with Sir Chris Hoy to sponsor special charity cycling event

Dealer group Arnold Clark is to sponsor a new charity cycling event launched by Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy.

Tour de 4, has been set up by Hoy in order to raise much-needed funds and challenge perceptions around living with stage four cancer.

The 49-year-old father-of-two was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in September 2023, with doctors tragically giving him between two and four years to live.

Tour de 4 takes place September 7, starting and finishing at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.

With four rides to choose from – a 90km road ride, a 60km option, a 1km family loop in the velodrome grounds and a static bike ride in the centre of the velodrome – Tour de 4 is designed to be inclusive of all abilities – especially those living with or affected by cancer.

Anrold Clark says it is delighted to be sponsoring the event, having previously worked with Hoy in an ambassadorial role.

Russell Borrie, chief executive officer at Arnold Clark, said: ‘We are delighted to sponsor this incredible cycling event launched by Sir Chris Hoy, which will be a great day for raising awareness and challenging the way people perceive life with stage four cancer.

‘We have worked closely with Sir Chris for a number of years in his role as an Arnold Clark Ambassador and continue to be amazed by his incredible achievements.

‘It is also important that we continue to support cancer charities and the vital work they carry out across the UK.’

Hoy added: ‘I am thrilled to welcome Arnold Clark as an official sponsor of Tour de 4.

‘Having worked together for a number of years, their support for Tour de 4 now marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to changing perceptions of stage four cancer and raising vital funds for cancer charities across the UK.’

Registration for the event is now open with spaces available across all four rides.