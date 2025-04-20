Out now: Issue 206 full Car Dealer Live coverage, Dacia Bigster driven and more!

The latest issue of Car Dealer has been published – and it’s completely free to read!

Issue 206 gives you a taster of what you might have missed at Car Dealer Live 2025, along with full details and links to the exclusive research papers Auto Trader, Cox Automotive, Experian, JATO, Motorway and Google.

Also inside is the latest industry news and features, as well as columns from our expert contributors.

Here’s a taste of what Issue 206 features…

Car Dealer Live

Our special conference for motor trade professionals returned for another year in 2025. The British Motor Museum’s headline conference room was packed with dealers anxious to discover the key learnings that they could take back to their businesses. Read the headlines from the event and download the research papers commissioned exclusively for Car Dealer Live.

Forecourt: Dacia Bigster

Dacia is aiming to take on the established family SUV players with its Bigster. The newcomer has the typical Dacia traits of chunky styling, a spacious interior and keen pricing. James Baggott gets behind the wheel.

Car Dealer Power

This is your chance to vote for the best motor trade suppliers and manufacturers for a coveted Car Dealer Power 2025 award. Don’t delay – voting ends on May 19.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

James’s Views On The News

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest brings you three pages crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and Podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 206 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

