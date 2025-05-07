Boost your bottom line: WSG’s top marketing tips to increase your extended warranty sales

As the used car market continues to thrive, motor dealers face a golden opportunity to increase revenue and customer retention through upselling extended warranties.

But achieving a successful upsell requires more than just a well-timed sales pitch – it also demands a strategic combination of digital tools and in-store touchpoints.

Warranties are no longer just an add-on – they’re an opportunity to significantly boost margins, build trust, extend peace of mind and enhance customer relationships.

In a world where transparency and convenience are king, the way dealers market their warranties can make all the difference.

Here’s how forward-thinking dealerships can maximise sales of longer term warranties through smart, customer-focused marketing.

Build trust digitally: Warranties that sell themselves

Create a dedicated warranty hub on your website

Customers are doing their homework long before stepping onto the forecourt. A clearly signposted webpage outlining the warranty options, benefits and what’s covered can significantly increase conversions. Include FAQs, real-life repair costs and customer testimonials to demonstrate value.

Use web graphics

Web banners are one of the most underused digital tools by many dealers. Add banners to your main pages and each of your vehicle detail pages, making sure to link them through to the warranty hub so customers can easily find out more about your products.

Uploading a thumbnail graphic promoting your warranties to your vehicle image galleries also means that customers can’t miss it whilst scrolling through the pictures. This can help to differentiate your vehicle from other dealers too.

Use email automation to follow up

Email remains one of the most effective tools for nurturing leads. Automated follow-ups after test drives, enquiries or purchases can gently remind buyers of warranty options—especially when framed around peace of mind and cost-saving benefits.

Engage with explainer videos

Short, engaging videos showing how a warranty works, what it covers, and how claims are processed can demystify the product. Adding testimonials from real customers who’ve saved money through their warranty will bring the message to life.

Upsell at the digital checkout

Whether buyers are reserving online or completing finance applications, adding an ‘Add warranty’ button or prompt at the checkout stage makes it simple to say yes to receiving a quote. Emphasise ease, protection, and cost transparency.

Run targeted social media campaigns

Use paid ads on Facebook, Instagram, and even YouTube to target car buyers post-purchase or during research phases. Highlight emotional and practical benefits such as peace of mind, budgeting and no surprise bills.

Drive conversions in-store: Smart touchpoints that influence

Empower staff with training and tools

Customers don’t want a hard sell. Equip your sales team to explain warranties as a smart financial decision, not an upsell. Use real-life stories of customers who have avoided major repair costs thanks to their warranty for relatability and impact.

Use point-of-sale displays and visual prompts

From posters in the showroom to leaflets in service areas, POS materials should highlight typical repair costs and how warranty plans provide cover. Even simple windshield stickers stating “Includes warranty” or “Warranty available” can spark questions that lead to sales.

Interactive kiosks or tablets

Let customers explore warranty options themselves while they wait or browse. Use simple, touch-screen tools with animations or videos that explain benefits clearly and concisely.

Promote limited-time offers

Offer weekend-only upgrades or short-term incentives on premium warranty packages to create urgency. You can also bundle unregulated products together to create an ultimate protection package and drive up perceived value.

Warranty, paint protection and MOT cover are three products that are commonly offered together at a discounted cost.

Don’t forget the aftersales window

Follow up with customers after the sale—especially within the first month. By this point, buyers are emotionally invested in the vehicle and more likely to consider protecting it. Offering a loyalty rate or short-term discount will encourage uptake.

Leverage the service department

Service and MOT visits offer a prime opportunity to introduce extended warranties. Service advisors can highlight common repairs for specific models and demonstrate how warranty customers benefit from coverage.

The WSG digital assets hub

At Warranty Solutions Group, we’ve created a suite of professionally designed, branded digital assets to help you promote our warranties and boost your vehicle sales.

Our downloadable assets — including logos, banners, infographics, and ready-to-use website text — are designed to work seamlessly together. They highlight the value of your warranty offering and enhance your customer communications.

Whether you’re refreshing your website or updating online listings, we have everything you need to stand out. Simply choose the items you need and pass them along to your website provider.

Need something unique? We also offer custom sizes on request and can even create bespoke branded materials tailored to your business (subject to volume).

Join our dealer network today and start reaping the rewards — request your FREE dealer pack HERE.