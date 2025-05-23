Car Dealer Weekly BriefingCar Dealer Weekly Briefing

Weekly Briefing: Why some dealers are worried about the rise of Chinese car makers

Time 9:36 am, May 23, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he reports on concerns among some car dealers about the rapid growth of Chinese car makers – is it anything to worry about?

He’s also been in London to see the new Nissan Micra and chat to James Taylor, the recently installed Nissan GB boss. He reports back on what Taylor had to say just two weeks into his new job.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • Johnsons deal
  • Aston Barclay CMA probe
  • Greenhous soars
  • Marshall backs Omoda
  • VAT cut call for EVs
  • Group 1 site axed
  • Cranswick steps down

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

