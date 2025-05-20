Swansway opens its third BYD showroom at newly acquired Stoke site

Swansway Motor Group has officially opened two new dealerships in Stoke-on-Trent.

The new showrooms will represent BYD and the group’s used car brand Motor Match on Victoria Road in Fenton.

Car Dealer revealed in April that the group was taking on the site, previously operated by Inchcape as Bravoauto.

This is the the third BYD dealership that Swansway has taken on with existing locations already in Cheshire and Crewe.

Swansway Motor Group director David Smyth said: ‘We are delighted to be taking over a commercial property in Stoke which has been vacant for over 12 months and putting it to good use.

‘In addition to our Stoke Audi dealership, we are pleased to be increasing customer choice in the area.

‘Our partnership with BYD has started positively and this shows through the opening of BYD Stoke, as for adding another Motor Match site to our portfolio, we are confident that within the area, we’ll now have something for everyone.’

Swansway added in a statement that the popularity of EVs and BYD models in the UK was a driving force behind this expansion.