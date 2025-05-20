Used car dealer given company director ban after avoiding jail for ‘serious’ rogue trading

A used car dealer has narrowly avoided jail after he admitted to rogue trading but he will not be allowed to run any company for the next five years.

Elite Automotive boss Daniel Stones made fraudulent claims in vehicle adverts in order to con motorists into buying poor quality cars.

Customers also complained that the Leigh-based retailer refused to repair vehicles when they went wrong or provide them with refunds.

His actions, which impacted six customers overall, resulted in an investigation and prosecution by Wigan Council’s trading standards team.

The 38-year-old, of Surrey Avenue, Leigh, has now appeared at Manchester Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence.

He also admitted two counts of misleading actions under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, a further charge of fraud by false representation and another of fraudulent trading, Wigan Today reports.

After hearing all the evidence against the car dealer, the court handed him a six month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 50 hours of community service and was banned from serving as a company director until 2030.

It was a sentence which pleased Wigan Council, which pledged to be ‘proactive’ in going after dodgy dealers.

Dane Anderton, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: ‘This case was a serious example of customers being poorly treated by fraudulent actions.