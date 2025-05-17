Bees sponsorship leaves Cazoo bosses buzzing as brand returns to the world of football

Motors has realigned its sponsorship deal with Brentford FC in a move which sees the Cazoo name make a return to the world of football.

In its previous incarnation as a used car dealer, Cazoo plundered millions into sports sponsorships, partnering with the likes of Aston Villa and Everton.

It was a policy which took the firm all the way to collapse but new bosses Motors are still keen to utilise the platform it gave the Cazoo name.

To that end, the firm has adapted its own sponsorship of Premier League Brentford so that the club is now partnered with Cazoo, rather than Motors.

The deal will see Cazoo deliver matchday activations at the Bees’ Gtech Community Stadium, with Cazoo branding visible throughout the arena.

The digital marketplace will also have access to Brentford’s star players to create exclusive social media campaigns.

Confirming the news, Lucy Tugby, marketing director at Cazoo, said: ‘We are delighted to promote Cazoo and expand on our successful partnership with Brentford.

‘We have seen great results from our partnership to date and building this out forms part of our commitment to sustainable investment in the Cazoo brand.

‘We have got some exciting plans in store for the 2025/26 Premier League season, as we accelerate our shared ambition to become a challenger brand.’

Brentford commercial director Fran Jones, added: ‘This is an exciting time for Motors as they relaunch Cazoo.

‘We are thrilled that Brentford will be an important part of their ambitious plans for the brand and look forward to supporting its growth in the coming years.’