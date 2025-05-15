BYD adds yet another dealer partner after agreeing franchise deal with Greenhous Group

BYD has added another dealer partner to its rapidly-growing UK network after signing a new franchise agreement with Greenhous Group.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm will represent the Chinese brand in Telford, at its existing multi-franchise site which is currently home to Vauxhall, Citroen, Leapmotor and Peugeot Commercials.

As part of the agreement, the showroom will undergo extensive refurbishment, which is already underway, in order to ‘to seamlessly integrate BYD into the brand portfolio’.

The showroom represents BYD’s first presence in Shropshire as the brand looks to continue its rapid growth across the UK.

Ashley Passant, managing director of the Greenhous Car and Van division, said: ‘Greenhous Group are thrilled to expand our vehicle offerings once again and introduce BYD to our brand line-up.

‘This is an exciting step that reflects our commitment to embracing forward-thinking mobility solutions.

‘The addition of BYD enhances the diversity of our brands and aligns with our sustainability goals and the evolving needs of our customers.

‘BYD’s reputation for quality, efficiency, and innovation makes it a perfect fit for our vision of the future.’

Earlier this week, the Chinese outfit also expanded its partnership with Arnold Clark, opening new sites in Ayre in Newcastle.

That came after Car Dealer reported how BYD has set its sights on being the UK’s biggest car brand within just three years.

Appearing on the Car Dealer Podcast, Steve Beattie, sales and marketing director of BYD UK, said that the brand wants to put ‘profitable dealers’ at the heart of those plans with the firm looking to sign up with around 35 retail partners.

He told hosts James Baggott and Jon Reay: ‘BYD’s ambition was to be number one in China, going back a few years and they are now number one in China.

‘The ambition they’re constantly looking at is to be number one in the world. If you’re going to be number one car manufacturer in the world, you’re going to have to be number one in the big markets like the UK to be able to do that.’

He added: ‘We’ve got some really established players.

‘We’ve got some big groups and we’ve got some local family groups. It’s really good to have that balance between a network of PLCs and smaller groups and we’ve got one or two that are single sites as well.

‘I think originally when BYD came in, they thought they only wanted a very small amount of partners, but quickly that developed.

‘Really, we only really want maybe 35ish retailer partners because we want everyone to have, not necessarily skin in the game, but actually the opportunity to really drive the brand forward and have enough sites to make it work.’

You can listen to the full episode on Spotify or play the video above.