Omoda and Jaecoo host first dealer awards as best of fledgling network is honoured

Omoda and Jaecoo have been honouring the very best of their fledgling UK retail network at their very first annual dealer awards.

The Chinese brands – which both fall under the Chery International umbrella – have made a major impact since arriving in the UK and already have more 73 dealers, despite only arriving last year.

In an attempt to celebrate those dealers, the brands have been hosting their first annual awards at The Grove in Hertfordshire.

Retailers were judged in a range of categories, including sales, aftersales and marketing, with a total of nine gongs dished out throughout the night.

Winners included Arnold Clark, which scooped the prize for’Best Group Sales Overall Performance’ and Brindley Garages which won ‘Top Fleet Dealer Performance’.

There were also three winners in the ‘Best Sales Performance Centre’ category, as well as a prize for ‘EV Leadership’. which went to Stoner Gillingham.

Speaking after the ceremony, Victor Zhang, UK Director, of Omoda and Jaecoo, said: ‘Our dealer network has been instrumental to the success that Omoda and Jaecoo UK has achieved in our first year.

‘The strong performances that have been recognised at the awards shows the strength in depth that we have across the 74 Omoda and Jaecoo showrooms around the UK and also how hard work is rewarded.

‘My congratulations and thanks go to all of the winners for their contribution to the success of our two expanding brands.’

A full list of winners can be found below: