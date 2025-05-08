Tesla sales in two-year low despite demand for electric cars on the rise

Tesla saw double-digit sales slides in the UK and Germany last month, despite EV demand ramping up.

National data from both countries revealed the Elon Musk-owned carmaker suffered sales drops of 62% in the UK and 46% in Germany in April – the lowest in over two years.

Reuters reported that Tesla also experienced multi-year lows in other key European markets in April.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders published earlier this week shows that Tesla has shifted 512 cars in the UK so far this year, down from 1,352 between January and April 2024.

Meanwhile, figures from researchers New AutoMotive show that Tesla’s EV market share in the UK has slumped from 12.5% a year ago to 9.3%. This was despite demand for pure-electric cars rising by 8.1% in April.

In Germany, April was the fourth month of declines resulting in a cumulative year-to-date drop of over 60%, data from agency KBA showed.

A primary reason for the declines has been the winding down of Tesla’s best-seller, the Model Y.

Tesla has stopped production of the electric SUV and is now introducing a revamped model, but it will take time for this launch to affect sales figures.

Musk’s political activities have also led to protests and vandalism at showrooms and charging stations across Europe and the US.

Last month, Musk said he would devote more time to Tesla from May after the carmaker reported a 71% plunge in Q1 profit, while last week Tesla denied media reports that suggested a plan was underway to oust Musk from the company.