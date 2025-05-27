Two former Volkswagen managers jailed as Dieselgate legal proceedings continue

Two former Volkswagen managers have been jailed for their part in the Dieselgate scandal which saw the German carmaker cheat emissions tests.

VW sparked major controversy back in 2015 when it was uncovered that the outfit had been using rigged software that allowed millions of cars to cheat emissions tests and pump out high levels of harmful pollutants.

The decade since has seen a string of legal hearings with the latest taking place yesterday (Monday) in the German city of Braunschweig.

Among those to appear was VW’s former head of diesel engine development, Jens Hadler, who was sentenced to four-and-a-half-years in prison by the regional court.

Meanwhile, the carmaker’s former head of drive technology, Hanno Jelden, was ordered behind bars for two years and seven months.

They were joined in court by former VW board member, Heinz-Jakob Neusser, as well as a fourth defendant, known only as ‘Thorsten D’ – both of whom were handed suspended sentences of 15 months and 10 months.

Missing from the trial, which lasted almost four years, was former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, who had been facing up to 10 years behind bars.

Proceedings against him have been suspended because of health issues, and it is not clear when he might go on trial. Winterkorn has denied wrongdoing.

The emissions scandal began in September 2015 when the US Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation. saying that the company had rigged engine control software that let the cars pass emissions tests while they emitted far more pollution in actual driving.

The company has paid more than €29bn (£24.3bn) in fines and compensation to vehicle owners with two other VW managers receiving prison sentences in the US.

Further proceedings are open against 31 other people in Germany and the latest sentences can be appealed.