Musk reiterates commitment to Tesla as he promises to still be in charge in five years’ time

Tesla boss Elon Musk has reiterated his commitment to the EV firm amid dwindling sales and widespread criticism of his increased political involvement.

The American brand has suffered a difficult year with sales down around the world, as many point the finger of blame at Musk’s recent activities.

The situation came to a head earlier this year when Musk revealed plans to take a step back from his role within Donald Trump’s administration in order to devote more time to Tesla.

He has now revealed that he will cut back on political spending after heavily backing Trump’s election campaign last year.

The question about Tesla came as Musk made a video appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum, hosted by Bloomberg.

A moderator asked: ‘Do you see yourself and are you committed to still being the chief executive of Tesla in five years’ time?’

Musk responded: ‘Yes.’

The moderator pushed further, asking: ‘No doubt about that at all?’

Musk added, chuckling: ‘I can’t be still here if I’m dead.’

Since Trump took office, Musk has led the self-described Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), which looks to cut costs across the US federal government.

Asked if what he faced made him think twice about his involvement in politics, Mr Musk looked off camera for a moment before responding.

‘I did what needed to be done,’ he said. ‘I am not someone who has ever committed violence and yet massive violence was committed against my companies, massive violence was threatened against me.’

He added: ‘Don’t worry: We’re coming for you.’

Musk’s role prompted intense pushback, including protests at Tesla sites around the world, including in the UK.

Speaking to reporters earlier this month as he prepared to step back from Doge, Musk noted the backlash, adding: ‘Being attacked relentlessly is not super fun. Seeing cars burning is not fun.’

Speaking at Car Dealer Live earlier this year, former Nissan and Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer said that Musk had caused ‘self-inflicted damage‘ on the Tesla brand with his recent activity.

The comments came after research revealed that Brits are being put off buying Teslas as a result of Musk’s increased political involvement.