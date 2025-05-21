Jason Cranswick steps down from roles at Marubeni Auto Investment and Norton Way

Boss of Norton Way Group and Marubeni Auto Investment UK Jason Cranswick announced this week he has stood down.

Cranswick has been chief operating officer at Marubeni’s UK arm for nearly four years and became managing director of Norton Way, which is owned by the investment firm, two years ago.

Marubeni also owns RRG Group and HPL Motors among other car dealers in the UK.

Before this, Cranswick was retail director at online used car dealer Cinch and also previously worked at Jardine Motors Group as commercial director.

According to Companies House, he resigned from Norton Way on May 2.

In a statement on his LinkedIn page, he said: ‘After nearly four years as chief operating officer of Marubeni Auto Investment (UK), and over two years proudly leading Norton Way Group as managing director, the time has come for me to turn the page and begin an exciting new chapter in my career.

‘It has been a privilege to work alongside such talented colleagues and partners, and I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together.

‘From navigating significant industry shifts to establishing new teams and businesses whilst enhancing the customer experience, the journey has been deeply rewarding.

‘I leave with nothing but gratitude and admiration for the people I’ve worked with, and I wish everyone continued success as they build on the great progress we’ve made.’

He added that he’ll be spending time over the next three months completing training and working on his own personal development, as well as finishing writing a book about leadership and performance.

Cranswick spoke at Car Dealer Live 2025, pictured above, where he shared his thoughts on the challenges and opportunities facing franchised dealerships this year.