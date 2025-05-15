Renault confirms that Twingo will be sold in UK dealerships as bosses hail ‘huge potential’

The new Renault Twingo will be built in right-hand-drive and sold at dealerships in the UK.

That is according to the French firm’s CEO, who says the retro-designed EV has ‘huge potential’ to be a commercial success on this side of the English Channel.

Fabric Cambolive believes that the car, which will start at just £17,000, will resonate with customers, following on from the early success of the Renault 5.

The Twingo was revealed as a concept car back in 2023 but this is the first time an official from Renault has confirmed that the model will be coming to the UK.

Benefitting from the same platform as the Renault 4 and 5, the new Twingo also shares its underpinnings with the upcoming Nissan Leaf replacement.

In a statement, Renault’s CEO Fabric Cambolive said: ‘I am pleased to confirm Renault Twingo will launch in the UK.

‘I put all my attention on the challenge to launch Twingo in right-hand drive, because I believe a car under 20,000 euro equivalent has huge potential in the UK as well as Europe, both for opening up the segment because of its design, technology and dynamics as with R5 and R4, but also because it brings a new level of versatility for the class that I believe customers will respond to.

‘Accessibility to EVs is critical for the future, and Twingo offers something new for Renault, and for all car buyers.’

The original Twingo, which was launched in 1993, was only available in the UK in left-hand-drive form.

Renault says that a release date for the upcoming Twingo has not been confirmed but that further details would be announced shortly.