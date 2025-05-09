Used car sales reach post-pandemic record in Q1 as supply concerns begin to ease

Used car sales reached record levels in the opening months of 2025 as dealers benefitted from increased levels of supply.

That is according to fresh data from the SMMT which showed that a sky-high 2,020,990 vehicles changed hands on the second hand market in Q1.

The figure marks a post-pandemic record for the opening quarter of a year with the four month window up 2.7% on the same point in 2024.

The period also marked nine consecutive quarters of growth – with dealers benefitting from an easing of stock headaches.

When it came to fuel types, petrol remained the most popular, rising 2.1% to 1,149,855 units. Meanwhile, diesel experienced a 3.1% decline to 679,739 vehicles.

Overall, ICE cars made up 90.5% of all used transactions in Q1, despite their combined market share falling by 2.4% compared to last year.

That dip can be attributed to a rise in popularity of used EVs and hybrids, with more buyers seemingly becoming open to electrified options.

Hybrids attracted record numbers of second and third owners, up 30.2% to 98,830 units, while 23,540 plug-in hybrids changed hands, up 14.0% on the same period last year.

At the same time, BEVs recorded the highest growth, increasing by 58.5% to 65,850 units and a record 3.3% share of all transactions.

Looking at the used car data by segment, smaller cars retained their place at the top of the pile, accounting for almost a third (32.4%) of all used car transactions.

They were followed by small family (lower medium) cars (27.0%) with dual purpose models also proving popular, accounting for 16.8% of sales.

Combined, these segments represented three-quarters (76.2%) of all transactions in the period.

Elsewhere. specialist sports, executive, upper medium and MPV were the only segments to record declines in Q1, down 6.1%, 3.5%, 1.6% and 0.4% respectively.

Q1’s best selling used models

Ford Fiesta – 79,617 Vauxhall Corsa – 65,009 Volkswagen Golf – 58,080 Ford Focus – 57,956 Mini – 41,439 BMW 3 Series – 40,810 Vauxhall Astra – 39,726 Volkswagen Polo – 39,179 Nissan Qashqai – 38,364 BMW 1 Series – 32,597

Black was the most popular colour for the 29th quarter, accounting for a fifth (21.2%) of cars sold, while grey and blue held second and third place, up 6.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

On the flip side, silver, orange and gold were the only colours within the top 20 to record declines, falling by 3.1%, 4.9% and 5.1% respectively.

Reacting to the findings, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘The used car market has enjoyed its strongest start to a year since before the pandemic, with supply fuelled by a recovering new car market.

‘Critically, more second-hand buyers are opting for electric vehicles, with greater choice and affordability enabling more people and businesses to switch.

‘Sustaining and expanding this growth, however, depends on a healthy supply of EVs from the new car market – which in turn requires fiscal incentives alongside a nationally accessible and affordable charge point network so that everyone, whatever their budget or driving needs, can benefit from zero emission motoring.’