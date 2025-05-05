Keyloop launches new ‘Service Hub’ to help dealers and consumers through aftersales process

Keyloop has launched a new web-based solution aimed at helping customers and dealers handle the aftersales process.

The firm’s new ‘Service Hub’ offering handles all customer-facing aspects of the aftersales journey in order to improve efficiency for retailers and drive customer satisfaction.

The service includes an online service booking tool, online and in-store check-in and a booking management system.

There are also a range of technician tools, including digitised clocking for accurate time recording, as well as productivity reporting.

Dealers can also log and report on additional work and assist businesses with both workshop management and consumer engagement.

The new service has been developed with dealers at its heart, with a a panel of UK motor retailers taking part in an early pilot of the Service Hub in order to iron out any issues.

The panel found that the solution enabled greater convenience for customers, with 45% of online bookings being booked outside typical working hours.

Among the retailers to trial the new technology was the Norfolk-based Busseys, where bosses described the product as ‘a massive step forward’.

Paul Bussey, CEO at Busseys, said: ‘I have no hesitation in recommending Service Hub to any dealer or franchise as a massive step forward in functionality compared with anything that’s out there at the moment.’

Adrian Nash, chief product officer at Keyloop, added: ‘We have listened to a wide range of aftersales personnel in motor retail businesses large and small to identify their most pressing challenges.

‘Many grapple with a fragmented view of the customer and suffer from laborious and error-prone record keeping, time-consuming management of bookings, and inefficiencies that flow from manual clocking.

‘Service Hub tackles all of these issues and helps workshops and their service colleagues achieve new levels of operational efficiency and productivity, while also driving conversions, transaction values and retention.

‘For the customer, Service Hub makes it much easier for them to complete a booking at a time that best suits them, and then have a far more streamlined, personalised and convenient experience.

‘This launch helps unify the aftersales experience for all parties and marks another milestone in the roll-out of Fusion.’