Council seizes vehicles from illegal car dealer in ‘crackdown on antisocial behaviour’

A local council has seized two vehicles from a car dealer who was operating illegally as part of a ‘crackdown on all types of antisocial behaviour’.

Authorities in Croydon say that environmental enforcement officers have taken action against a used car dealer who illegally selling vehicles in a residential area.

The dealer – who has not been named – did not have a valid street trading licence and was issued with a number of warning notices by Croydon Council, following complaints from residents.

However, the dodgy dealer continued to flout the regulations and took up residents’ parking spaces with his illegal stock.

After seeing its warning notices ignored, the council has now stepped in and seized two vehicles – one of which has since been crushed.

The dealer has also been told that any further offences could lead to prosecution.

Croydon Council says the offences took place on South Norwood Hill and the surrounding roads as it pledged to crackdown on rogue traders who refuse to follow regulations.

Jason Perry, executive mayor of Croydon, said: ‘We are cracking down on all types of antisocial behaviour.

‘Not being able to park near your home owing to illegal car dealing isn’t fair, so it was essential that we acted on residents’ reports.

‘We gave the seller ample chances to stop trading illegally, but he decided to ignore us, that is why we seized his vehicles and crushed one of them.

‘This has hopefully stopped the activity and will make life easier for local residents. It also sends a clear message that we will not stand for these behaviours and encourage anyone experiencing antisocial behaviour to get in touch so we can help.’

Pictured: A police officer poses with cars that have been seized and crushed (unrelated), PA Images