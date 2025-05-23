Lamborghini appoints new UK boss ahead of opening exclusive Mayfair showroom

Lamborghini has a new boss in the UK with Davide Sfrecola taking control of the Italian brand with immediate effective.

Sfrecola has been with Lambo since 2016 and takes on his new post having most recently led the outfit’s operations in Japan.

Under his leadership, the Asian country became the marque’s fourth biggest global market – one place behind the UK in third.

He replaces Andrea Cavedagni in the role, who has moved over to become head of Lamborghini North America.

Francesco Cresci, Automobili Lamborghini director of Europe, Middle East and Africa welcomed Sfrecola to his new role, saying: ‘I am delighted that Davide joins the EMEA team, bringing with him significant Lamborghini experience that includes establishing a flagship Lamborghini Lounge in Tokyo.

‘Davide will oversee the continued development of the UK, one of our most important markets, maintaining the close relationship we enjoy with clients and dealers as our region consolidates its brand and product appeal.

‘Andrea Cavedagni takes his experience and success gained in the UK to a new challenge heading the USA: we wish him the very best in his next role, which illustrates how Lamborghini and its personnel benefit from the truly global nature of our business and the opportunities this affords our people and our brand.’

Sfrecola will now oversee the launch of Lamborghini’s new Mayfair location, operated by HR Owen, which will be officially opened and operational later this year.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: ‘I am delighted to head up operations in the UK and look forward to exciting opportunities in one of Lamborghini’s most vibrant markets.

‘The UK has a unique relationship with cars and particularly super sports marques: our hybridized model line-up of Revuelto, Urus SE and the Temerario due to debut shortly, ensures the continued appeal and demand for our luxury brand in this important region, as endorsed by the opening of a prominent new showroom in London’s Mayfair.’