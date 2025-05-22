Letchworth Renault showroom becomes first UK dealer to showcase French firm’s new look

Renault has cut the ribbon on a new dealership in Letchworth Garden City, with the site becoming the first in the UK to showcase the French brand’s new look.

The new showroom, on Icknield Way, is operated by Letchwork Autoways – the first time the firm has operated a Renault franchise. The site is also home to a brand new Dacia dealership.

The opening sees Renault return to Letchworth for the first time in a decade, and the Dacia name make a reappearance after 15 years.

Letchworth Renault also has the honour of showcasing the French carmaker’s new corporate identity.

The ‘new’R Store’ look places ‘greater emphasis on the cars on display’, says Renault, and features a more open-plan design. It will be rolled out nationwide in the coming years.

The showroom has room for six Renaults and four Dacias to be displayed, along with space for 100 approved ‘Renew’ used cars, an 11-bay workshop, and charging points for public use.

Several new roles have also been created due to the opening, further bolstering the 30-strong Letchworth Autoways team who were employed at a previous franchise occupying the location.

Paul Callis, managing director of the new site, said: ‘We are incredibly excited to be appointed representation for Renault in the home counties and proud that our facility is the first to feature the new‘R Renault corporate identity.’

Commenting on the opening of the Dacia showroom, Callis added: ‘We are incredibly proud to be appointed to represent Dacia and fill the gap in the area.

‘We are sure that the adventurous spirit of the brand, its practical designs and renowned value for money will appeal to plenty of people in the home counties.’

The official opening was attended by Renault UK chief Adam Wood and Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK.

Wood said: ‘Letchworth Autoway’s decision to join the Renault retail network at this pivotal time perfectly illustrates the ever-growing strength and appeal of our brand, and it is fantastic to see our next-generation visual identity for the very first time in their spectacular new showroom.

‘By coupling our award-winning vehicle range and welcoming new retailer concept with Letchworth Autoway’s longstanding expertise in serving local drivers, customers can look forward to a fantastic retail experience.’

Broad said: ‘This facility is a real benchmark for Dacia and is a fantastic illustration of our brand.

‘It further boosts the service and sales availability for our owners and prospects in the area. It adds another chapter to Dacia’s success story, attracting more customers than ever thanks to our new model launches that have never been more aligned to drivers’ needs.’