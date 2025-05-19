Bumper’s AutoBI rolls out PriceTrack comparison tool following successful pilot scheme

Bumper has rolled out its new PriceTrack comparison tool to help dealers keep on top of all the latest market trends.

Developed by Bumper’s AutoBI division, the new offering produces real-time analysis and rankings of vehicle prices compared to competitors.

It also measures average daily advert views, provides insights into competitor price changes and generates alerts of competitor adverts.

The service has been rolled out on leading digital marketplaces after the software was successfully trialled by dealer group Stoneacre.

Marshall Shipley, AutoBI’s head of sales, said: ‘PriceTrack was developed to give dealers instant access to pricing trends, enabling them to fine-tune their used car prices relative to what’s happening in the market.

‘Dealers using PriceTrack can quickly resolve incorrect pricing by leveraging live market data to ensure cars are competitively priced and aligned with market demand, reducing time in stock.

Mark Zavagno, digital operations director of Stoneacre Motor Group, added: ‘AutoBI has brought real clarity to how we manage our used car operations.

‘By merging data from multiple sources into one easy-to-use platform, it’s helped our teams make quicker, more confident decisions around stocking, pricing and performance.

‘It removes the noise and gives us a clean, centralised view that’s usable day-to-day. It’s made our processes more efficient and our decision-making more consistent across the group.’