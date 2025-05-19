Out now: Issue 207 features Polestars on a frozen lake and our review of the new Renault 4

The latest issue of Car Dealer has been published – and it’s completely free to read!

Issue 207 is crammed full of the latest industry news and features, as well as columns from our expert contributors.

Car Dealer’s associate editor James Batchelor has been to Sweden to drive a Polestar on a frozen lake, while Cameron Richards has been behind the wheel of the hotly anticipated Renault 4.

There is also plenty of juicy news for you to sink your teeth into so why not take a look for yourself? Here is a taste of what’s inside…

Feature: Arctic Blast!

He’s Car Dealer’s resident Iceman and James Batchelor has now been to the Arctic Circle to learn how Polestar develops his cars.

He took several of the brand’s latest models for a spin on a frozen lake in Sweden, where Polestar’s head of driving dynamics, Joakim Rydholm, was on hand to answer any queries.

Forecourt: Renault 4

Renault is enjoying something of a hot streak at the moment as it continues to enjoy success from reimagining some of its best loved classics as trendy EVs.

The latest model to get the electric treatment is the Renault 4, last seen on UK roads in 1992, and Cameron Richards has been putting the new addition through its paces.

James’s Views On The News

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest is crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and Podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 207 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

