Group 1 Automotive announces hefty dividend for shareholders following sky-high profits

Shareholders at Group 1 Automotive are to receive a healthy dividend after the retailer doubled its profits earlier in the year.

Car Dealer reported back in April that the US giant had made a pre-tax profit of £162.9m in Q1 – a year-on-year rise of almost 110%.

Now, the firm has announced that its shareholders will feel the benefit of that improved performance in the form of an additional dividend.

In an announcement posted on its website, the dealer group declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 (37p) per share.

They money is payable on June 16 to all investors who hold shares in the firm as of June 2.

Confirming the news, the company said: ‘Group 1, a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 260 dealerships located in the US and UK, today announced its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share.

‘The dividend is consistent with the Company’s previously announced increase of 6% in its annualised dividend rate from $1.88 per share in 2024 to $2.00 per share in 2025.

‘The dividend is payable on June 16, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 2, 2025.’

Group 1 has been growing its presence in the UK since completing the purchase of 58 dealerships from Inchcape Retail last year.

It also acquired Soper BMW Lincoln, adding an estimated £94m in income to the company’s coffers.

The additions are said to have doubled Group 1’s UK footprint.