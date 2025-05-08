‘Clear strategy’ and ’emotional designs’ are helping Renault to crack EV market – UK boss

Renault is benefitting from a ‘clear strategy’ when it comes to EVs after the brand was named the number one electric retail brand in the UK for April.

The French outfit is currently basking in the glory of a stellar period of sales, following the runaway success of the new Renault 5.

The retro-styled EV has proved a major hit with customers and commentators alike, helping Renault to the top of the EV retail sales charts last month.

Now, the firm is hoping to repeat the trick by reimagining another classic nameplate from its past as a modern day EV.

The new Renault 4 will go on sale later this year, with prices starting at £22,995 with the brand holding a UK launch event earlier this week.

Speaking at the launch, Renault’s UK boss, Adam Wood, opened up on the brand’s EV strategy and how it plans to make electrification more accessible to customers.

As well as the 4 and the 5, Renault also offers electric Megane and Scenic models, which have helped to boost the outfit’s EV sales.

Speaking to PA News Agency, Wood said: ‘We have a very clear strategy to grow our electric mix as we expand our product lineup.

‘It’s what we call a ‘strategy on two legs’, so battery-electric and full-hybrid. This time last year, we had one electric model with the Megane for around a 5% mix, but by the end of the year when we launched the Scenic we had a 15% mix.

‘Today, we are now at 21% and in the month of April we’re at a 33% battery-electric mix for the month.

‘It shows you that as we expand our product lineup, we are growing the demand for EVs, and we are the number one retail EV brand in the UK for the month of April.

‘The Renault 5 is the number one electric model in UK retail.

‘It shows that the combination of accessible pricing and also an emotional design will really start to attract a new EV customer.’

Earlier this year, Wood also appeared on stage at Car Dealer Live , where he discussed the excitement around the Renault 5 – which was fresh into dealerships at the time.

When asked by James Batchelor if the new 5 was Renault’s ‘Mini moment’, he said: ‘We are very excited

‘The cars only arrived in the showrooms a couple of weeks ago but already we’re seeing a buzz in the sales teams.

‘Seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces when they see the car for the first time is great and I think that’s starting to build positivity and optimism for the future.’