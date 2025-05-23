Shankia AmarasekaraShankia Amarasekara

News

Shanika Amarasekara to take top job at Finance & Leasing Association

  • Shanika Amarasekara will take on director general role from August
  • Stephen Haddrill will retire from his position in July
  • Amarasekara was most recently chief impact officer at the British Business Bank

Time 10:20 am, May 23, 2025

Shanika Amarasekara MBE has been appointed as the new director general of the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), and will take up the role at the beginning of August.

She will succeed Stephen Haddrill, who announced last year that he would be retiring and officially steps down from the job in July.

Amarasekara most recently worked as chief impact officer at the British Business Bank. In that role she oversaw policy, strategy, economics, sustainability and public affairs.

Before that she was the general counsel, where she played a key role in the design and implementation of national finance schemes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She commented: ‘It’s an honour to be joining the FLA at such a pivotal time.

‘The finance and leasing sectors have a powerful role to play in driving sustainable growth, supporting innovation, and delivering fair outcomes for customers.

‘The association already has a strong foundation – and I’m looking forward to working with the board, members and stakeholders to build even greater impact, visibility and value in the years ahead.’

John Phillipou, chair of the FLA, added: ‘The board is immensely pleased to have appointed Shanika to this key role.

‘Stephen Haddrill, the outgoing DG, has done a great job modernising the FLA, and Shanika’s breadth of experience, range of contacts and astute industry insights will help shape the next phase of the Association’s development.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



