Brayleys’ Dubai-based owners agree Johnsons Cars takeover after months of rumours

Brayleys owner AW Rostamani has agreed a takeover of Johnsons Cars in a move which could create a new UK ‘super group’.

Car Dealer understands that staff were informed of the news yesterday (May 22) morning, before a public announcement followed later in the day.

The deal, which is expected to be finalised by the end of June, will see 79 dealerships representing 21 brands brought under the same umbrella.

Of those franchise sites, 30 are already run by Brayleys, meaning that 49 will be added as part of the acquisition.

The firm will be taken over by Athenaeum International Holdings Ltd, which forms part of the wider Dubai-based AW Rostamani investment group.

Established in 1954, the group owns and operates dealerships for the likes of Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

It is also involved in property and has investments in building, technologies, and logistics.

Bosses say the acquisition will ‘create a major force in the UK automotive retail sector’, supported by almost 2,000 employees.

The transaction is a share purchase, meaning the entirety of Johnsons Cars will be acquired, including all operational entities, staff and naming rights.

Car Dealer previously reported on rumours that a deal was close, although both sides refused to comment at the time.

José Blanco, CEO of Brayleys, said: ‘This is an exciting new era for the company. Johnsons Cars is a highly regarded and well-run business that perfectly complements our existing brand portfolio and geographic footprint.

‘The shared values between our teams and our combined strength in key manufacturer partnerships make this a natural fit for the next step in our growth trajectory.’

Bosses remain tight lipped on whether the Johnsons name will be retained but they have said that the ‘business will evolve over time’.

Johnsons currently represents 16 brands and is the biggest Honda dealer in Europe by volume.

Mike Berwick, CEO of Johnsons Cars, added: : ‘’After 26 years of Johnsons Cars, it was incredibly important to find the right business to carry it forward.

‘Following careful consideration by the board, we’re confident that the new owners share our values and have the vision and means to create continued success for our staff, brand partners, and customers.

‘I want to sincerely thank our dedicated team, loyal brand partners, and valued customers all of which have been instrumental in shaping Johnsons Cars into the business it has become.’